Fate unclear as House sets Wednesday vote on compromise immigration bill

The measure would ensure that all new employees are determined eligible to work in the U.S. through the E-verify system. It would also establish a new visa program for foreign workers looking for jobs in the agricultural industry, allowing American companies to hire 450,000 agricultural foreign workers for only three years if they can't find enough U.S. workers to fill those jobs.

The compromise bill would also provide nearly $25 billion in funding for Trump's border wall, limit legal and illegal immigration, provide protection from deportation and a path to citizenship for recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, and reverse President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" policy, which has resulted in undocumented families being detained in separate facilities.

Trump called Goodlatte toward the end of the House Republicans’ closed-door conference meeting Tuesday to express support for the bill, said Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla. On Friday, the president suggested that the House shouldn't move forward with the measure because it would just be blocked by Democrats in the Senate — something that remains very much a possibility.

House Republican lawmakers argued last week that the compromise could garner more votes if these two specific provisions — the E-verify and agricultural work visas — were incorporated into the bill.

Rep. Bill Flores, R-Texas, former chairman of the Republican Study Committee, told reporters Tuesday that leadership is still weighing whether to add the amendment to the bill, saying, "It depends on what it does in terms of getting enough votes to get it across the finish line."

House Republicans did discuss the possibility of doing a stand-alone bill only focused on the families at the border inside their meeting, which Rep. Scott DesJarlais, R-Tenn., said gave him the impression that leadership is not confident that the compromise bill can pass.

Meanwhile, some voiced frustration that they haven't heard from Trump publicly on the latest in negotiations even though he spoke to Goodlatte directly on Tuesday.

"I made the point, (I) still would like to hear from the president, regarding his perspective on the improvements made to the bill from a conservative standpoint by adding the (agricultural) component as well as the E-verify," said Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Calif.