Fauci, top health officials to testify: 'Unclear how long the pandemic will last'

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci and two other government health officials will testify before Congress Friday on the latest regarding the coronavirus response as the number of positive cases and the death toll in the U.S. keeps climbing.

Members of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis are expected to press these Trump administration officials on what Democrats say is the need for a national comprehensive plan to stop the spread.

Fauci, a top infectious disease expert at the National Institutes of Health, will testify alongside Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Adm. Brett Giroir, an official within the Department of Health and Human Services who's leading the government's efforts on coronavirus testing.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

In a 42-page joint written statement from the three officials released ahead of the hearing, they outlined the Trump administration's plans so far to develop a vaccine and treatments and expand testing.

They also concede there's no end in sight.

"While it remains unclear how long the pandemic will last, COVID-19 activity will likely continue for some time. It is also unclear what impact the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will have on health care and public health systems during the upcoming influenza season," they will say.

"If there is COVID-19 and flu activity at the same time, this could place a tremendous burden on the health care system related to bed occupancy, laboratory testing needs, personal protective equipment and health care worker safety," they add. "In the context of likely ongoing COVID-19 activity, getting a flu vaccine is more important now that ever."

The hearing comes as the death toll in the U.S. surpassed 150,000 people this week and nearly 4.5 million people have tested positive across the country.

The three officials say in their statement that there is still "growing optimism" that a vaccine will be ready by the end of the year or in early 2021, and the CDC is working with the public health system and the private sector to disseminate one "rapidly" to the American people.