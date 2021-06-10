IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

FBI Director Wray grilled on FBI's 'intelligence failure' ahead of Jan. 6 Capitol riot

"You can be darn sure that we are going to be looking hard at how we can do better, how we can do more" to collect intel on domestic extremism, Wray said.
Image: Christopher Wray
FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on "Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation," on Capitol Hill on June 10, 2021.Jim Watson / AFP - Getty Images
By Ken Dilanian

WASHINGTON — The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday blasted what he described as an "intelligence failure" in how the FBI handled threat information before the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, but he didn't draw an immediate direct response from the bureau's director.

Opening an oversight hearing featuring FBI Director Christopher Wray, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D.-N.Y., noted that the Jan. 6 attack "was planned in the open on popular social media platforms. Right-wing militia groups trained for it. Maps of the Capitol grounds circulated online long before the crowds arrived in Washington. And, of course, President Trump and his allies had been whipping his supporters into a frenzy for weeks."

Nadler said that while he knew Wray took the matter seriously, "the FBI's inaction in the weeks leading up to January 6 is simply baffling. It is hard to tell whether FBI Headquarters merely missed the evidence — which had been flagged by your field offices and was available online for all the world to see — or whether the Bureau saw the intelligence, underestimated the threat, and simply failed to act. Neither is acceptable. We need your help to get to the bottom of it."

FBI Director Wray condemns 'extremist violence' that occurred during Capitol riot

June 10, 202106:06

Wray did not initially answer directly. He noted that none of the more than 500 people charged so far had been under FBI investigation previously, suggesting that it would have been hard to have tracked them in advance.

"You can be darn sure that we are going to be looking hard at how we can do better, how we can do more, how we can do things differently in terms of collecting and disseminating" intelligence on domestic extremism, he said.

Ken Dilanian

Ken Dilanian is a correspondent covering intelligence and national security for the NBC News Investigative Unit.