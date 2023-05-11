Feinstein returns to the Senate Judiciary Committee, helping advance Biden judges

WASHINGTON — One day after making a long-anticipated return to Congress, Sen. Dianne Feinstein attended her first Judiciary Committee meeting since she was diagnosed with shingles in February.

With Feinstein’s “aye” votes in Thursday's meeting, Democrats were able to send three additional judicial nominees to the Senate floor for consideration on party-line votes.

With a majority needed and the panel split between 11 Democrats and 10 Republicans, Democrats were unable to advance nominees without some level of bipartisan support during Feinstein's absence, leading some to call for her resignation.

The meeting started shortly after 10 a.m. ET, and Feinstein, D-Calif., arrived at around 11:24; senators often go in and out of committee meetings and several other members voted by proxy during Thursday's meeting. The committee approved of a few nominees with bipartisan support before Feinstein's arrival and then advanced another three with just Democratic votes, including her "aye."

Feinstein was pushed into the committee room in a wheelchair and did not respond to shouted questions by reporters.

When Feinstein arrived in the committee room, Durbin announced her presence to a standing ovation from her colleagues. Feinstein — wheelchair now absent — walked to take her seat, appearing to mouth “thank you” to applauding senators and staffers. She sat next to Durbin and shook his hand.

Feinstein receives a standing ovation on Thursday. Jim Watson / AFP - Getty Images

"I believe I speak for all of us with feelings of relief and support for our colleague, Sen. Feinstein, who has returned to Washington," Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said in his opening remarks prior to her arrival. "I know that she's been through some significant health challenges, and we all wish her the very best."

Ranking member Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., echoed Durbin in his opening remarks.

"I, too, want to welcome Sen. Feinstein back, and glad to have her," McCarthy said.

The last Judiciary Committee meeting Feinstein attended was on Feb. 16, the last day she cast a vote before Wednesday's return to the Hill.

Feinstein defended herself against calls for her resignation last week, noting in a statement that the Judiciary Committee had advanced seven nominees who had bipartisan support and saying there had been "no slowdown."

In April, Democrats requested to temporarily replace Feinstein on the Judiciary Committee. Senate Republicans blocked the attempt.

The 89-year-old was first elected to the Senate in 1992. She announced in February that she will not seek reelection in 2024, opening up what is expected to be fierce Democratic competition for her replacement.

Thursday's Judiciary Committee meeting adjourned at noon.