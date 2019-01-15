Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Rebecca Shabad

WASHINGTON — Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, told President Donald Trump's nominee to be the next attorney general Tuesday that anyone filling that position must be capable of telling the president "no."

"He must have the integrity, the strength and the fortitude to tell the president 'no,' regardless of the consequences," Feinstein said in her opening remarks at the Senate confirmation hearing for Attorney General nominee William Barr, which began Tuesday morning on Capitol Hill. "In short, he must be willing to defend the independence of the Justice Department."

Feinstein also said that the memo Barr wrote about the Mueller investigation raises "serious questions" about his views on executive authority and whether he thinks the president is above the law.

"In the memo, you conclude that special counsel Mueller is 'grossly irresponsible' for pursuing an obstruction case against the president," she said. "I hope we can straighten that out in this hearing."

Barr is expected to face a barrage of related queries about his views on Mueller’s Russia probe as questioning at his confirmation hearings gets underway Tuesday morning.

In a letter to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Monday night ahead of the hearing, Barr reiterated that he believed Mueller should be able to finish his investigation — and that he believes a president can be guilty of obstructing justice.

“If a President, acting with the requisite intent, engages in the kind of evidence impairment the statute prohibits – regardless whether it involves the exercise of his or her constitutional powers or not – then a President commits obstruction of justice under the statute. It is as simple as that,” Barr wrote.

“I believe the country needs a credible and thorough investigation into Russia’s efforts to meddle in our democratic process, including the extent of any collusion by Americans, and thus feel strongly that that the Special Counsel must be permitted to finish his work. I assured you during our meeting – and I reiterate here – that, if confirmed, I will follow the Special Counsel regulations scrupulously and in good faith, and I will allow Bob to complete his investigation.”

According to Barr’s prepared remarks, he planned to tell Congress Tuesday that Mueller’s investigation should continue unimpeded — and that the public should be informed of the results of that probe.

"I believe it is vitally important that the special counsel be allowed to complete his investigation," Barr planned to tell the Senate Judiciary Committee, according to his prepared opening remarks obtained by NBC News.

"I also believe it is very important that the public and Congress be informed of the results of the Special Counsel’s work. For that reason, my goal will be to provide as much transparency as I can consistent with the law," Barr plans to say. "I can assure you that, where judgments are to be made by me, I will make those judgments based solely on the law and will let no personal, political or other improper interests influence my decisions."

His remarks followed a memo Barr sent to the Justice Department last year in which he criticized Mueller’s investigation. Democrats on the Judiciary Committee — including at least three potential 2020 presidential contenders — are expected to zero in on that memo.

Barr, 68, who has been counsel at the Kirkland & Ellis law firm, was attorney general under the first President Bush from 1991 until 1993 after an 18-year civil service career that began at the CIA.