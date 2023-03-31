Fetterman discharged from hospital after treatment for clinical depression

Sen. John Fetterman was discharged Friday from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he had been receiving treatment for clinical depression since mid-February.

Fetterman's spokesperson, Joe Calvello, said in a statement that the Democratic senator is back in Braddock, Pennsylvania, to spend time with his family and constituents "for the next two weeks." He is planning to return to Washington, D.C., when the Senate is back in session on April 17.

“I am so happy to be home,” Fetterman said Friday. “I’m excited to be the father and husband I want to be, and the senator Pennsylvania deserves.”

In his statement, Fetterman also expressed gratitude for the team at Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland.

“I am extremely grateful to the incredible team at Walter Reed. The care they provided changed my life,” Fetterman said. “I will have more to say about this soon, but for now I want everyone to know that depression is treatable, and treatment works. This isn’t about politics — right now there are people who are suffering with depression in red counties and blue counties. If you need help, please get help.”

Fetterman checked himself in for treatment on Feb. 15, with staff citing a mental health battle that they said intensified during his recovery from a May stroke on the campaign trail.

NBC News previously reported on Fetterman's plans to return to the Senate in April, with Cavallo telling NBC News earlier this week that Fetterman is "in the zone” and “excited to get back to the Senate."