After fifth hearing Thursday, Jan. 6 committee will push other hearings to July

WASHINGTON — The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol is postponing hearings it had originally planned to hold next week until July.

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told reporters Wednesday that the panel's next hearing will take place Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

“And the next two hearings will be later in July,” he said.

Thompson had previously said that the committee would squeeze its series of hearings into June.

An aide to the committee said Wednesday said that the panel “continues to receive additional evidence relevant to our investigation into the violence of January 6th and its causes.”

The committee received hours of additional video footage of Trump and his family from documentary filmmaker Alex Holder.

“Following tomorrow’s hearing, we will be holding additional hearings in the coming weeks. We will announce dates and times for those hearings soon,” the aide said.

Thursday's hearing is expected to focus on Trump's efforts to pressure top officials at the Department of Justice to push his lies of a stolen election in 2020. The committee had initially planned to hold this hearing last week but delayed it.

Congress will be on a two-week recess for the July Fourth holiday starting next week, though some committees will be holding hearings virtually.

Ranking member Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., previously said that the final two hearings would examine how Trump summoned a violent mob to the Capitol on Jan. 6 and show "a moment-by-moment account of the hourslong attack from more than a half dozen White House staff, both live in the hearing room and via videotaped testimony."