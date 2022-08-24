Florida Democratic primary winner could become first Gen Z member of Congress

WASHINGTON — Maxwell Frost, who would be the first Generation-Z member of Congress if elected in November, won Tuesday's Democratic primary race in Florida's 10th Congressional District, NBC News projects.

With 99% of the vote in, Frost, 25, who was the favorite in a large field of candidates, beat runner-up Randolph Bracy, a state senator, by 10 percentage points, 34.7% to 24.7%.

"WE WON!!! Thank you so much to all of our supporters, endorsers, volunteers, & staff," Frost tweeted Wednesday. "We won because of our message: Love. That no matter who you are, you deserve healthcare, a livable wage, and to live free from gun violence. We made history tonight. Thank you so much, Orlando."

The district seat, which covers the Orlando area, became open after its current representative, Rep. Val Demings, announced her run for Senate in Florida. Demings won her primary on Tuesday, NBC projected.

The non-partisan Cook Political Report rates the 10th district House race Solid Democrat, meaning Frost is likely to win in the general election this fall.

Frost worked as an organizer for the American Civil Liberties Union and March for Our Lives, a gun violence prevention group. He was endorsed by prominent progressive lawmakers, including Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Ed Markey, D-Mass., as well as Reps. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., also backed Frost.

Frost led in TV ad spending among his fellow candidates. Bracy and former Rep. Alan Grayson were the only other contenders who spent money on the airwaves.

The primary also featured former Rep. Corrine Brown, who lost her 2016 primary while under indictment for multiple fraud charges. Her initial felony convictions were later overturned, and in May she pleaded guilty to one count of tax fraud.

While Brown had better name recognition than most other candidates in the race, she was not expected to win.