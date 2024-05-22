Sen. Rick Scott enters race to succeed McConnell as GOP Senate leader

Sen. Rick Scott of Florida announced Wednesday that he is jumping into the race to succeed Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell after he leaves the post later this year.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on Scott’s plans, which he later shared publicly in a post on X. He said in a letter to colleagues obtained by NBC News that his bid to become Republican leader stemmed from a belief that "now is a moment we need dramatic change.”

Scott joins a competitive race to take the helm from McConnell, who has served a record 18 years in the position. Other contenders for the role include Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, the former whip. Other candidates could still make bids for the post since a vote won’t happen until after the November election.