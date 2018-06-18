Forget a GOP civil war — the biggest fight plaguing Hill Republicans may be Trump vs. Trump

The White House was directly involved as House Republicans negotiated for two weeks over an immigration deal. White House legislative adviser Marc Short attended a closed-door meeting with them, and White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller, an immigration hard-liner, collaborated with negotiators.

Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., told members that he had spoken to Trump about the strategy and that the president was excited about it. Congressional Republicans, said the speaker, had been "working hand in glove with the administration on this." The overwhelming objective: to make sure they didn't send the president a measure he wouldn't support.

But on Friday, the morning after GOP leaders released the text of a compromise immigration bill that would provide a path to citizenship for so-called Dreamers and funding for a border wall, as well as address the controversial policy of separating children and parents at the border, Trump had a surprise for the Republicans who crafted the measure: In an unscheduled morning appearance, he said that even if it were to pass, he wouldn't sign it into law.

"The Democrats are forcing the breakup of families at the Border with their horrible and cruel legislative agenda," he tweeted later, as confused Republicans scrambled to salvage the strategy. "Any Immigration Bill MUST HAVE full funding for the Wall, end Catch & Release, Visa Lottery and Chain, and go to Merit Based Immigration. Go for it! WIN!"

Trump didn't note it, but the compromise he had rejected earlier in the day included each of the elements he listed as essential. The White House spent much of the day arguing that the president had just indicated his support for the bill.

But that wasn't enough for wary Republicans on the Hill, where rounding up support ground to a halt as members said they were waiting to hear from the president himself. Later this week, ahead of the expected vote on a pair of immigration bills, they will — Trump now plans to meet with the GOP conference Tuesday night to discuss the issue. In the meantime, the fate of the compromise hangs in the balance.

The president's strategy on many issues is to sow confusion, said Lara Brown, director of George Washington University's Graduate School of Political Management. That tactic might work for a chief executive, she added — but it isn't ideal for a commander-in-chief and effective head of a political party. For those looking to align themselves with Trump, "it creates, I think, not just embarrassment but also resentment among fellow partisans who are trying to essentially support whatever the president's decision is," she said.

The seeming about-face on immigration isn't the first time Republicans have followed their leader, only to find him suddenly marching in the opposite direction.

Soon after Trump abruptly announced last month that he was backing out of the planned June 12 summit with North Korea, congressional Republicans said the president made the right call and commended him for "seeing through Kim Jong Un's fraud."

"I think President Trump was right in walking away from a summit that clearly was not going to be about denuclearization," said Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., the head of the Senate Republicans' campaign arm.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said he "100 percent" supported Trump's decision. "For two weeks now, North Korean tyrant Kim Jong Un has been trying to sabotage the summit and set the United States up to take the blame ...," he said in a statement. "If other leaders in North Korea want a better future, they should get rid of Kim Jong Un as soon as possible."

Less than a week later, the Republicans backing Trump's decision to walk away found themselves effectively standing alone, as the administration revealed that it was "actively" preparing for the summit after all — and the president's tone on North Korea's leader again turned positive.

The Trump White House, GOP members have found, isn't always a reliable resource for figuring out what Trump in the Oval Office is thinking.