Former Arizona Republican Sen. Jon Kyl will replace John McCain in the Senate, GOP Gov. Doug Ducey announced Tuesday.

"I am deeply grateful to Senator Kyl for agreeing to succeed his friend and colleague of so many years," Ducey said on Twitter.

The late senator's widow, Cindy McCain, first revealed the appointment.

"Jon Kyl is a dear friend of mine and John's. It's a great tribute to John that he is prepared to go back into public service to help the state of Arizona," she tweeted.

McCain, who had served Arizona in the Senate for six terms, died last month at the age of 81 from brain cancer.

Kyl, 76, was a U.S. senator from Arizona from 1995 to 2013, rising to the position of Senate Minority Whip before he retired.

Kyl, however, has been back on Capitol Hill in recents months acting as the "sherpa" for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh by guiding him through the confirmation process.

Under Arizona law, the state's governor is charged with appointing a replacement to an open Senate seat. Under the law, the replacement must belong to the same political party as the person being replaced.

It is unclear how long Kyl will serve, although a special election will be called in 2020 to fulfill the remainder of McCain's final term, through 2022. McCain was last re-elected in 2016.

Ducey's selection of Kyl quickly garnered praise from Republicans.

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., who replaced the the retiring Kyl in 2013, called Kyl an "excellent choice," adding, "There is no one more qualified."