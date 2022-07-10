Former Oath Keeper spokesperson to appear as witness at Tuesday’s Jan. 6 hearing

WASHINGTON — A former spokesperson for the Oath Keepers, a far-right militia organization, will appear as a witness at the House Jan. 6 committee's next public hearing on Tuesday, a source familiar with the plans told NBC News.

While he was not part of the Oath Keepers, whose members have pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy in connection with the riot, during or leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, the source said, Jason Van Tatenhove is expected to speak on the group's propagandization and radicalization over the years, including how founder Stewart Rhodes capitalized on conspiracy theories to build membership and funding.

Van Tatenhove met with the committee on March 9 for three and a half hours. He had also spoke with the committee virtually prior to his in-person interview, according to Raphael Prober, his attorney.

Van Tatenhove, who was hired as the Oath Keepers' national media director in 2014, has not been actively involved with the group since roughly 2017, the source said. While he was employed by the group, Rhodes even lived with Van Tatenhove for a number of months.

With six public hearings down and at least two more to go, Tuesday’s televised event will focus on what some members of panel have called the “marshaling of the mob” — including evidence of coordination between Trump, his top aides and associates, and white nationalist or militia groups like Oath Keepers and Proud Boys. Committee members say the two groups led the assault on the Capitol.

Prober in March described Van Tatenhove as "a former employee of the Oath Keepers who has not been associated with the organization for many years, but who has spoken out, and continues to do so today, about the serious danger that such violent extremist groups pose.”

The committee has not disputed that Van Tatenhove will appear, though it declined to provide further comment.