WASHINGTON — Testimony by former special counsel Robert Mueller may be delayed one week as a longer Capitol Hill appearance is negotiated, sources said Friday.
Mueller had been scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary Committee and House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday about his two-year investigation of Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election and possible collusion and obstruction by President Donald Trump.
The testimony may now take place one week later, on July 24. But the situation is still fluid, with nothing finalized as talks continue.
A number of lawmakers, especially Republicans, had complained about the time limits that would be imposed for questions in each hearing. The restrictions suggested that some members of the Judiciary Committee would not have the opportunity to ask a question.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., downplayed the concern on Thursday at her weekly news conference.
“We’re very pleased that the special counsel — the former special counsel will be coming. But I have confidence in our Committee Chairs, Mr. Nadler in terms of the Judiciary Committee and Adam Schiff in terms of the Intelligence Committee. They’ll handle it very well. I wish we had more time, but I’m glad we have the time that we have.”