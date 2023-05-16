Former Trump appointee forced to repay Treasury for 'misuse of government property,' Republican senator announces

WASHINGTON — U.S. taxpayer money that was "misused" by former Architect of the Capitol Brett Blanton was repaid to the federal government by withholding the amount from his final paycheck, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa., said on Tuesday.

In a letter shared by Grassley, ranking member of the Senate Budget Committee, Acting Architect of the Capitol Chere Rexroat said in April that about $12,500 was withheld from Blanton's final paycheck after he didn't cooperate and repay the money himself. The remaining amount, about $1,400, was contributed by an insurance company.

"When dealing with trillions of dollars in government spending, a dozen-or-so thousand can seem like an insignificant amount. However, this amount would be important to a family struggling to make ends meet in a time of record inflation and price hikes," Grassley said in remarks on the Senate floor.

The GOP senator recounted a report by the inspector general that found that Blanton had engaged in "unauthorized vehicle use, misrepresentation as a law enforcement officer, ethics violations, and lastly appropriations violations." Blanton had driven more than 29,000 miles using government vehicles instead of the allotted roughly 10,000 miles, the report said.

"In total, the Inspector General identified $13,926 of inappropriate costs associated with Blanton’s use of government vehicles," Grassley said Tuesday.

Grassley noted that he had sent a letter to Blanton in February asking when he would repay the money.

"As of today, more than two months later, he’s failed to respond to my inquiry and my staff’s attempts to contact him," Grassley said. "He also has made no effort to repay the money he owes the American people."

As a result, Rexroat said that more than $12,500 was withheld from Blanton's final payment and was returned to the Treasury.

Blanton did not immediately return a request for comment.

In mid-February, President Joe Biden fired Blanton as the architect of the Capitol after the inspector general's report revealed that he had abused his authority and misused taxpayer money in his role overseeing the Capitol complex. Rexroat has since served in an interim capacity.

Blanton could be removed only by the president because the architect of the Capitol is a presidential appointee confirmed by the Senate. Blanton was nominated to a 10-year term by former President Donald Trump; he started the job in January 2020.