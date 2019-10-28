Breaking News Emails
WASHINGTON — Former deputy national security adviser Charles Kupperman will not appear for a scheduled deposition Monday before three House congressional committees involved in leading the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, House Oversight Committee ranking member Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said Monday.
The White House is trying to block his appearance, and Kupperman, who worked under former national security adviser John Bolton, filed a lawsuit Friday asking a federal judge to rule on whether he must testify under a congressional subpoena.
“He’s not coming today," Jordan said in brief remarks to reporters on Capitol Hill, adding that Kupperman will wait to testify until the judge rules on the subpoena.
Moments later, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., told reporters it was "deeply regrettable" that Kupperman was a "no-show."
"He was compelled to appear with a lawful congressional subpoena," Schiff said. "Witnesses like Dr. Kupperman need to do their duty and show up."
Schiff said his refusal to appear "may warrant a contempt proceeding against him."
Three Democratic committee chairmen wrote in a letter to Kupperman's lawyer on Saturday that the ex-deputy national security adviser was simply trying to delay the deposition.
“Dr. Kupperman’s lawsuit — lacking in legal merit and apparently coordinated with the White House — is an obvious and desperate tactic by the President to delay and obstruct the lawful constitutional functions of Congress and conceal evidence about his conduct from the impeachment inquiry,” Schiff, Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., and Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., chairwoman of House Oversight and Reform Committee, wrote in the letter.
They wrote that if Kupperman doesn’t cooperate with the subpoena, it would give greater weight to the obstruction case against the president.
“In light of the direction from the White House, which lacks any valid legal basis, the Committees shall consider your client’s defiance of a congressional subpoena as additional evidence of the President’s obstruction of the House’s impeachment inquiry,” they wrote. “Such willful defiance of a duly authorized subpoena may cause the Committees to draw an adverse inference against the President, including that your client’s testimony would have corroborated other evidence gathered by the Committees showing that the President abused the power of his office by attempting to press another nation to assist his own personal political interests, and not the national interest.”
Kupperman, a longtime associate of Bolton, has emerged as a key witness in the impeachment inquiry. House investigators believe he has firsthand knowledge of Trump's decisions regarding Ukraine.
Kupperman’s attorney responded late Saturday in a letter obtained by NBC News that said "it would not be appropriate for a private citizen like Dr. Kupperman to unilaterally resolve this momentous Constitutional dispute between the two political branches of our government."
On Monday, Schiff said Kupperman's delay signaled that "we can infer ... that his testimony would be incriminating of the president."