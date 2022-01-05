Former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham to meet with Jan. 6 committee

WASHINGTON — Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is expected to meet with the House Jan. 6 committee Wednesday evening, the eve of the anniversary of the attack on the Capitol.

The meeting came about after Grisham and Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., a member of the panel, spoke by phone about her knowledge of what happened inside the White House on the day of the riot. The news about the meeting was first reported by CNN.

Members of the committee have said they are trying to collect evidence about what exactly then-President Donald Trump was doing inside the White House as the attack on the Capitol unfolded.

Grisham has distanced herself from Trump’s orbit since Jan. 6, the day she resigned from the White House in response to the riot. She published a memoir in October titled “I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House.”

In an interview in October on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Grisham said that she had tried to resign “a couple of times” but first lady Melania Trump talked her out of it.

“In fact, I had a resignation letter written out with some very specific points in it that I was ready to hand over at any moment,” she said. “Jan. 6th, of course, was my breaking point. And I was really proud that I was, well, the first in the administration to resign.”

Grisham had served as Trump’s press secretary from July 2019 until April 2020 after the departure of Sarah Sanders. After that, she served as press secretary to the first lady as well as her chief of staff.

Grisham said that if asked, she would work against Trump if he runs again in 2024.

“I had a very unique perspective in that I worked for the former president, I worked for Mrs. Trump, and I worked for both of them at the same time," she said. "I know the way they think. I know the way they try to distract. And if there's any way I can be helpful, to help decipher some of those movements and what's really going on, I would do that, yes."

Grisham said Trump is on a “revenge tour,” targeting the Republicans who voted to impeach him. If he becomes president again, she warned, “it will be a really, really scary time.”