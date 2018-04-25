During his speech, Macron also warned of long-term consequences if the world does not combat the effects of climate change now.

"Let us face it, there is no Planet B," he said, adding that he hopes that the U.S. will rejoin the Paris agreement reached under Obama that is intended to curb carbon emissions. Trump announced nearly a year ago, last June, that he decided to pull the U.S. out of the agreement.

Macron urged that there be no shift toward isolationism.

"Let me say we have two possible ways ahead. We can choose isolationism, withdrawal and nationalism. This is an option," Macron said. "It can be tempting to us as a temporary remedy to our fears. But closing the door to the world will not stop the evolution of the world. It will not douse, but inflame, the fears of our citizens. We have to keep our eyes wide open to the new risks right in front of us."

The French president addressed the "ever-growing virus of fake news" that he said “exposes our people to irrational fear and imaginary risks."