Hundreds of military promotions, which are usually routinely approved by Congress, have been blocked by Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, who says he opposes the use of government funds to cover travel costs for service members getting abortions. A spokesperson for Tuberville told NBC News in May, when Biden's pick was announced, that the hold would also apply to Brown officially assuming the post of Joint Chiefs chair.

The term of the current chief, Army Gen. Mark Milley, ends in October.

Brown said the blockade could have an impact on troops’ “progression in their career field potentially, because if one doesn’t get promoted or move on, then they’re blocking a spot for someone else.”

As many as 650 leadership positions may be vacant by year’s end if the holds continue, according to Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh. As a result of the blockade, the Marine Corps is without a confirmed chief for the first time in more than 100 years. The commandant stepped down Monday as his four-year term ended, and his deputy has assumed his duties.

Democratic senators at the hearing blasted Tuberville over the block on promotions, saying service members are being punished for policies they are not responsible for.

“I’m unaware of anything that the Marines have done that would warrant being punished in this way," said Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia. "I’m unaware of anything that the Marines have done that would warrant being disrespected in this way, having their leadership hobbled in this way."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts called Tuberville’s blockade “reckless” and said that he was holding hundreds of troops “hostage.”

At his turn at the hearing, Tuberville did not raise the issue of his holds on nominations and told Brown he was ready to be helpful in any way.

Warren later had a message for Tuberville: “What he could do to help is lift this stay before it does more damage to our country.”

Although lawmakers from both parties praised Brown’s qualifications to be the next Joints Chief chairman, some Republican senators focused on the military’s effort to promote diversity in its ranks, accusing the Pentagon of embracing leftist ideology.

Sen. Eric Schmitt of Missouri alleged that the Defense Department was pursuing “cultural Marxism,” citing an Air Force memo from 2022 that set targets for diversity in its ranks.