Botox, Ferragamo and OnlyFans: How George Santos allegedly spent his campaign funds

The scathing House Ethics Committee report on embattled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y. alleges he was a cash-strapped candidate who used campaign contributions to live a life of luxury — including spending donors' money on trips to casinos, shopping at high-end retailers and even Botox treatments and OnlyFans payments.

"Representative Santos was frequently in debt, had an abysmal credit score, and relied on an ever-growing wallet of high-interest credit cards to fund his luxury spending habits. He occasionally deposited large amounts of cash that he has never accounted for, moved money between his various bank accounts in a highly suspicious manner, and made over $240,000 cash withdrawals for unknown purposes,” the report by the panel's Investigative Subcommittee found.

The probe allegedly found “a pattern of campaign committee expenditures for travel and other personal services that may not have represented legitimate and verifiable campaign expenditures.”

The subcommittee also alleged Santos had stonewalled its investigation.

“Without Representative Santos’ cooperation,” the report said, “the ISC was unable to verify whether such expenditures, and others detailed below, were incurred for bona fide campaign purposes; however, certain expenditures on their face do not appear to have a campaign nexus.”

Santos tweeted that the report was "biased" and "a disgusting politicized smear." He also accused the panel of going to "extraordinary lengths to smear myself and my legal team about me not being forthcoming (My legal bills suggest otherwise).”

Here's a look at what Santos's campaign allegedly spent money on, according to the report: