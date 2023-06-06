George Santos' lawyer asks to keep identities of those who secured his $500,000 bond sealed

A lawyer for indicted Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., on Monday asked the judge overseeing the case to keep the names of the people who put up his $500,000 bond sealed.

Several news organizations requested that the names of the cosigners of Santos’ bond be released following the lawmaker’s indictment last month. In a letter Monday to U.S. Magistrate Judge Anne Shields, Joseph Murray, Santos’ lawyer, argued that unsealing the names of the cosigners would put them in a position to “likely to suffer great distress, may lose their jobs, and God forbid, may suffer physical injury.”

“There is little doubt that the suretors will suffer some unnecessary form of retaliation if their identities and employment are revealed,” Murray wrote.

Murray said his client “would rather surrender to pretrial detainment than subject these suretors to what will inevitably come” if their names are publicly released.

Murray also asked the judge to give the cosigners prior notice if she decides to release their names. He cited threats that he, Santos and members of his staff have received after the freshman congressman’s indictment. Murray noted a call that he received last week from a male voice shouting, “who paid Santos’ bond?” He said he's concerned “they are just waiting to pounce” on the people who backed Santos' bond.

“If this Court is so inclined to unseal the sureties, we truly fear for their health, safety and well being,” Murray wrote.

Santos was indicted in federal court last month on 13 counts, including wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making materially false statements to the House of Representatives. He pleaded not guilty at a Long Island courthouse to all charges and was released on bond. He is due in court again June 30.

Santos’ indictment came months after the House Ethics Committee announced in March that it had opened an investigation into whether Santos “engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign; failed to properly disclose required information on statements filed with the House; violated federal conflict of interest laws in connection with his role in a firm providing fiduciary services; and/or engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual seeking employment in his congressional office.”

Democrats attempted to force a vote to expel Santos from the House last month following his indictment. But House Republicans voted to refer the expulsion resolution to the Ethics Committee, allowing the panel to decide whether to recommend if the entire body should vote to remove him from office. Two-thirds of House representatives would need to vote to expel Santos to unseat him.

Santos has repeatedly defied calls to resign and has said that he plans to seek re-election next year.