George Santos surrenders to federal law enforcement to face fraud, money laundering and additional charges

WASHINGTON — Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., was taken into custody Wednesday morning at a Long Island courthouse as the Department of Justice unsealed a 13-count federal indictment against him.

Santos, 34, will be arraigned at a 1 p.m. ET hearing where the charges against him will be read.

The congressman has been charged with seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives, according to the DOJ.

Santos is accused of defrauding prospective political supporters in September 2022 by enlisting a Queens-based political consultant — described by the DOJ as “Person #1” — to communicate with possible donors on the congressman’s behalf.

“Santos allegedly directed Person #1 to falsely tell donors that, among other things, their money would be used to help elect Santos to the House, including by purchasing television advertisements,” the DOJ said.

Two unnamed contributors then each transferred $25,000 to a bank account that Santos controlled.

“Santos allegedly then used much of that money for personal expenses. Among other things, Santos allegedly used the funds to make personal purchases (including of designer clothing), to withdraw cash, to discharge personal debts, and to transfer money to his associates,” the DOJ said.

The indictment also alleged that Santos engaged in unemployment insurance fraud beginning in 2020 by applying for unemployment benefits that were made available to out-of-work Americans during the Covid pandemic.

He applied for the money despite being employed as the regional director of a Florida-based investment firm, where he earned an annual salary of $120,000, according to the indictment.

Santos allegedly claimed falsely that he had been unemployed since March 2020, the DOJ said. Between then and April 2021, when Santos was receiving a salary, "he falsely affirmed each week that he was eligible for unemployment benefits when he was not."

"As a result, Santos allegedly fraudulently received more than $24,000 in unemployment insurance benefits," the DOJ said.

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., in the House Chamber on April 27, 2023. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images file

The congressman is also accused in the indictment of misleading the House of Representatives and the public about his financial condition during his two congressional campaigns.

During his first campaign, in May 2020, Santos reported in two House disclosures that his earned income consisted of salary, commission, and bonuses totaling $55,000 from a company — which the DOJ identified as Company #2 — and he claimed that the only "compensation exceeding $5,000 he received from a single source was an unspecified commission bonus" from the company, the DOJ alleged.

But Santos had actually overstated the income that he received from the company and did not disclose the salary he received from the investment firm, the DOJ alleged.

For his campaign last year, Santos also allegedly overstated his income and assets. He claimed that he had received a $750,000 salary from his Florida-based company, the Devolder Organization LLC; between $1 million and $5 million in dividends from that company; had a checking account with deposits between $100,000 and $250,000; and had a savings account of deposits between $1 million and $5 million.

"These assertions were false: Santos had not received from the Devolder Organization LLC the reported amounts of salary or dividends and did not maintain checking or savings accounts with deposits in the reported amounts," the DOJ said.

The DOJ said that if convicted, Santos would face up to 20 years in prison for the top counts. Prosecutors said that the FBI has been investigating the case with assistance from the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office and the IRS.

Santos lied about his education and background when he was running for Congress, mistruths that became public after he was elected to a Long Island seat in November.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.