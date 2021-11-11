To get the infrastructure bill passed, House Democrats went looking for trust

WASHINGTON – When Democrats in Congress set out to try to enact President Joe Biden’s sweeping legislative agenda it quickly became apparent that rectifying policy differences might be the least of their problems.

The problem was trust.

And it quickly brought the process to a standstill and getting the tension thawed took days of back-and-forth negotiations, assurances from the president, an effort by the Congressional Black Caucus to brainstorm solutions that could appease both sides and weeks of diplomacy hosted by Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

At times, it seemed like they were on prescipes of deal, only to watch the effort crumble days or even hours later. Such was the case when Biden arrived to rally the rank and file on October 28th. It quickly became apparent that his effort was unsuccessful.

Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, contacted Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., and suggested they broker a meeting between Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., a centrist holdout and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., who had been leading negotiations on behalf of House progressives.

The four lawmakers met in Schatz’s office in the Capitol just hours after Biden’s pitch to House Democrats was unsuccessful in convincing them to pass his agenda. The 30-minute meeting was a “candid conversation,” less about policy differences and more about understanding each other’s red lines. It was an attempt to repair shattered trust.

Jayapal was concerned the Senate was just waiting to tank the massive $1.75 trillion spending measure, known as the Build Back Better bill. Sinema didn’t understand why progressives were delaying the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

“It went really well and at the end of the day, Pramila and Sinema were able to build trust in that meeting,” a person familiar with the meeting told NBC News.

The meeting became the foundation of a newfound trust and ultimately helped get a deal across the finish line, according to those familiar with the meeting. The days of diplomacy that played out afterward — along with the Democrats’ disappointing election results in Virginia and New Jersey — produced the formula to get the House to pass the $555 billion infrastructure bill on Friday, which had been stalled since August.

The meeting appeared to show immediate benefits.

Just days later after Sinema and Jayapal meeting, Sen. Joe Manchin held a news conference declaring that he’s still not ready to support the $1.75 trillion plan. Jayapal didn’t panic. Instead, she headed out to publicly declare that the plan was still on track.

The public statements from House progressives criticizing Sinema stopped, even as she continued to resist some of the Democrats’ key tax increases.

It wasn’t a perfect truce. Negotiations nearly fell apart at least two more times, according to those familiar with the days of closed-door negotiations.

House Democrats ran into another roadblock hours before they were scheduled to vote on Friday.

This time, it was because House moderates didn’t trust the progressives.

Pelosi announced plans on Thursday to vote the next day. But a group of moderates sent a warning letter: They wouldn’t support the trillion spending bill unless they knew exactly how much it was going to cost and raise in new taxes.

That process — known as a Congressional Budget Office “score” — is often long and arduous to obtain, sometimes taking weeks. Waiting for a CBO score would not make Pelosi’s goal of voting Friday possible.

Pelosi decided to move forward anyway.

But late Thursday night, Pelois realized the moderates were sticking to their threat. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., and a group of moderates agreed to a meeting with White House adviser Brian Deese, whom the centerists trust, two sources familiar with the discussions tell NBC News.

First thing Friday morning a meeting convened in Pelosi’s office with Deese, and moderate Reps. Stephanie Murphy, of Florida; Kathleen Rice, of New York; Abigail Spanberger, of Virginia; Kurt Schrader, of Oregon; Ed Case, of Hawaii; Carolyn Bourdeaux, of Georgia; Jared Golden, of Maine; and Gottheimer.

The meeting lasted hours and Democratic leadership were frustrated most wouldn’t relent.

The group wanted a complete cost analysis because they didn’t trust passing a blind bill without knowing the price tag, worried that it would ultimately end up costing much more than they expected.

Democrat leaders went looking for some way to get everyone on board.

Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, texted Pelosi and asked for a meeting. They had an idea and a message they needed her to hear.

Pelosi invited CBC leaders to her office. They presented a path forward: Vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill and advance a key procedural vote on the $1.75 trillion plan. While it wouldn’t mean passage of the $1.75 trillion package, it would be progress.

“The CBC pushed to make that happen,” said Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., who was in the meeting between the Black caucus and Democratic leaders. “Just like we were there to assure the votes were there to elect Joe Biden, we were there to assure his agenda is passed.”

It was then that Pelosi realized that after having convinced the moderates, she was now losing the support of the progressives.

In the meeting among Democratic leaders, Pelosi, Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., suggested a way to break the stalemate: Could progressives be convinced to finally trust the moderates if they released a statement promising to vote for the $1.75 trillion plan after the CBO score is released.

The idea of a statement gained traction. Gottheimer started drafting the statement.

Pelosi emailed the White House to inform them of the plan. Biden called Gottheimer and suggested he add a date certain the moderates would back the $1.75 trillion plan. Everyone agreed to the week of November 15.

Then everyone started to get the agreement across the finish line.

Gottheimer talked to the moderates and Jayapal. Neguse called progressives, leadership and Gottheimer. They ran from room to room where different groups of members were huddled.

The progressives remained huddled in a hearing room. Jayapal had been in contact with the president and during one phone call she put him on speaker phone.

Biden told the group that if they don’t move forward his entire agenda was at risk of collapsing and that democracy is depending on them. Most important to the progressives, he gave a personal commitment that he would be the “guarantor” of the deal, ensuring that moderates held up their end of the bargain.

After the president’s phone call, Rep. Mark Pocan, of Wisconsin, the former chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, stood to say that the environment is changing and, “The president really needs us right now.”

A group from the progressives meeting, Pocan and Neguse, headed to Murphy’s office, where some of the moderates were huddling, three sources tell NBC News.

Pocan and Gottheimer — two lawmakers who have a history of not always getting along — sat down together at a single laptop and pounded out a statement, two sources familiar say.

Jayapal knew six progressives planned to vote against the infrastructure bill - enough to tank the measure. Gottheimer assured Pelosi that more than six Republicans, most of whom helped draft the bill, would vote for it. It was enough reassurance for her to call the vote.

With a statement agreed to and assurance that both measures would pass, Jayapal and Gottheimer headed to a camera.

“We're going to trust each other,” Jayapal said.