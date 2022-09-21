Ginni Thomas to meet with House committee investigating Jan. 6 riot

The Jan. 6 committee has reached an agreement with Ginni Thomas to be interviewed in the coming weeks, a source close to the House panel told NBC News on Wednesday.

Emails, records and reporting indicate that Thomas, a conservative activist and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was involved in some aspects of a scheme involving “fake electors” after the 2020 election and was also in touch with Trump lawyer John Eastman about his strategies to overturn the election results.

CNN first reported the planned meeting with Thomas.

Thomas first came under scrutiny for messages to former President Donald Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows and state lawmakers that questioned 2020 election results.

The agreement comes after weeks of back and forth and a letter asking Thomas to speak with the panel.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.