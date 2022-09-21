IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Appeals court lifts hold that prevented Justice Department from using classified documents in Mar-a-Lago probe

Ginni Thomas to meet with House committee investigating Jan. 6 riot

The agreement comes after weeks of back and forth and a letter asking Thomas, a conservative activist and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, to speak with the panel.
Virginia Thomas
Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, moderates a panel discussion titled "When did World War III Begin? Part A: Threats at Home" during the Conservative Political Action Conference in in National Harbor, Md. on Feb. 23, 2017.Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images file
By Haley Talbot, Ali Vitali and Zoë Richards

The Jan. 6 committee has reached an agreement with Ginni Thomas to be interviewed in the coming weeks, a source close to the House panel told NBC News on Wednesday.

Emails, records and reporting indicate that Thomas, a conservative activist and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was involved in some aspects of a scheme involving “fake electors” after the 2020 election and was also in touch with Trump lawyer John Eastman about his strategies to overturn the election results.

CNN first reported the planned meeting with Thomas.

Thomas first came under scrutiny for messages to former President Donald Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows and state lawmakers that questioned 2020 election results.

The agreement comes after weeks of back and forth and a letter asking Thomas to speak with the panel.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Haley Talbot

Haley Talbot is an associate producer in the NBC News Washington bureau.

Ali Vitali

Ali Vitali is a Capitol Hill correspondent for NBC News, based in Washington.

Zoë Richards

Zoë Richards is the evening politics reporter for NBC News.