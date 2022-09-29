Ginni Thomas meeting with House committee investigating Jan. 6 riot

The House Jan. 6 committee is interviewing Ginni Thomas, a conservative activist and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, on Thursday, two sources familiar with the plans told NBC News.

The interview was scheduled to begin around 9:30 a.m. NBC News cameras outside the O’Neill House building captured Thomas as she arrived at the Capitol.

A source close to the panel told NBC News last week that the committee had reached an agreement with Thomas to be interviewed.

Emails, records and reporting indicate that Thomas was involved in some aspects of a scheme involving “fake electors” after the 2020 election and was also in touch with Trump lawyer John Eastman about his strategies to overturn the 2020 election results. Eastman wrote memos pushing for then-Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election results.

Thomas first came under scrutiny for messages she sent to Mark Meadows, who was White House chief of staff on Jan. 6, telling him to encourage then-President Donald Trump not to concede the election to Joe Biden.

Thomas' lawyer, Mark R. Paoletta, defended her messages to Meadows, arguing that she "never claimed to have first-hand knowledge about election fraud" and was "just passing along information that she had heard from others."

Thomas “expressed concern about the future of our country" under Biden, Paoletta said, "but none of it was unethical, much less illegal, and none of it suggests that Mrs. Thomas had even the slightest role in the January 6th attack on the Capitol, or even has any information about the attack."

The Jan. 6 committee delayed a public hearing that had been scheduled for Wednesday of this week because of Hurricane Ian. It’s members did not immediately provide a new date for the hearing.