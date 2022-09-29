IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ginni Thomas meeting with House committee investigating Jan. 6 riot

Thomas, a conservative activist and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arrived at the Capitol for her interview on Thursday morning.
Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, moderates a panel discussion titled "When did World War III Begin? Part A: Threats at Home" during the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Md. on Feb. 23, 2017.Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
By Summer Concepcion, Haley Talbot and Ali Vitali

The House Jan. 6 committee is interviewing Ginni Thomas, a conservative activist and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, on Thursday, two sources familiar with the plans told NBC News.

The interview was scheduled to begin around 9:30 a.m. NBC News cameras outside the O’Neill House building captured Thomas as she arrived at the Capitol.

A source close to the panel told NBC News last week that the committee had reached an agreement with Thomas to be interviewed.

Emails, records and reporting indicate that Thomas was involved in some aspects of a scheme involving “fake electors” after the 2020 election and was also in touch with Trump lawyer John Eastman about his strategies to overturn the 2020 election results. Eastman wrote memos pushing for then-Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election results.

Thomas first came under scrutiny for messages she sent to Mark Meadows, who was White House chief of staff on Jan. 6, telling him to encourage then-President Donald Trump not to concede the election to Joe Biden.

Thomas' lawyer, Mark R. Paoletta, defended her messages to Meadows, arguing that she "never claimed to have first-hand knowledge about election fraud" and was "just passing along information that she had heard from others."

Thomas “expressed concern about the future of our country" under Biden, Paoletta said, "but none of it was unethical, much less illegal, and none of it suggests that Mrs. Thomas had even the slightest role in the January 6th attack on the Capitol, or even has any information about the attack."

The Jan. 6 committee delayed a public hearing that had been scheduled for Wednesday of this week because of Hurricane Ian. It’s members did not immediately provide a new date for the hearing.

Summer Concepcion
Haley Talbot

Haley Talbot is an associate producer in the NBC News Washington bureau.

Ali Vitali

Ali Vitali is a Capitol Hill correspondent for NBC News, based in Washington.