GOP alters tax bill to lure key Rubio vote

WASHINGTON — House and Senate Republicans will release their joint tax bill late Friday, but key senators are still withholding support over a benefit for households with children, making its passage uncertain.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., announced his opposition to the bill on Thursday over reports that the deal would include a deeper tax cut for Americans making over $500,000, while leaving out his proposal to expand tax credits for low-income families.

Rep. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., a member of the House negotiating team, said the bill would make $1,400 of the bill's $2,000 child tax credit refundable instead of $1,100 in an effort to satisfy Rubio. But it was not yet clear that Rubio — a key vote — had been won over.

"We have not seen bill text, and until we see if the percentage of the refundable credit is significantly higher, then our position remains the same," a spokesman for Rubio said.

The bill's text will be released at 5:30 p.m., according to Ways and Means Chairman Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas. Few details of the legislation have been made public, giving Americans and lawmakers alike a short window to evaluate what Brady says is a 503-page bill.

Votes are planned next week, with the Senate hoping to pass it as early as Tuesday.

"Yes, sir, we are ready to roll," Brady told reporters Friday.

His office later tweeted a photo of him signing the final conference report negotiated between the House and Senate, each of which had passed tax bills earlier.

Both bills would slash the corporate tax rate to 20 percent, add lower rates or new deductions for pass-through businesses, and enact temporary tax breaks for individuals, with the biggest gains concentrated at the top along with more modest benefits for lower incomes.

While the House seems on track to pass tax legislation, Republicans face a tighter margin in the Senate. No Democrats are expected to back the final bill, with members overwhelmingly critical of the previous version's $1.5 trillion cost and emphasis on tax breaks for higher incomes. Republicans can only afford to lose two of their members as a result.

Senator Bob Corker, R-Tenn. was the sole vote against the initial Senate bill, citing deficit concerns, and there’s been little indication the newer version addresses his complaints. In addition to Rubio, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, is also undecided, with his office raising concerns about the child tax credits as well.