WASHINGTON — The Senate Intelligence Committee issued a bipartisan report Tuesday calling for new laws designed to prevent foreign interference on social media — the culmination of a two-year investigation into how Russian intelligence agencies sought to manipulate American public opinion in the 2016 election.
In a joint statement, the committee's chairman, Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican, and Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat, said they had concluded that new legislation was needed, including requirements that social media companies publicly disclose the identities of those who purchase political advertisements, something television stations have long been required to do.
A bill sponsored by Warner to do that, known as the Honest Ads Act, is pending, but has not moved in the Senate.