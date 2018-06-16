GOP fears midterms backlash from breaking up families at the border

Trump will speak to Republicans on Capitol Hill Tuesday about immigration, according to a Republicans leadership aide.

Trump tried a similar tactic last year related to the so-called Dreamers, revoking an executive order that granted them protections in an attempt to force Congress to pass legislation that included the border wall he ran on as a candidate.

But the effort backfired when federal courts stepped-in and restored the protections for the nearly 800,000 DACA recipients.

With the Dreamers taken care of — for now — Democrats no longer had any reason to meet Trump's demands. A similar scenario is playing out now in that Democrats have managed, despite Trump’s efforts, to place the blame for the border crisis squarely at his doorsetep.

Meanwhile, Republicans, struggling to defend a policy that tears families apart, are starting to bend.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday he's not comfortable with children being separated from their families and he added that it "needs to be addressed" with legislation.

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., chairman of the conservative Freedom Caucus, said that he is "100 percent supportive of keeping families together."

Meadows added, "Most of my constituents are pro-family constituents who believe keeping a family unit together is always best."

A second Republican strategist said, "The media will broadcast these images of brutality and chaos and the public will associate them with the Republicans that run the House and the Senate — but most of all with President Trump."

But fearful of challenging the president, Republicans are offering a fix that also gives Trump what he wants: major reductions to legal immigration and billions of dollars for a border wall. And the measure makes it extremely difficult to obtain asylum, which is what most families crossing the border are seeking. Furthermore, some experts say that the measure does little to ensure that children will be kept with their parents.

And in the Senate, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Tex., plans to reintroduce legislation that would keep border-crossing families together "while they await court proceedings," according to an aide. It would be a new version of his 2014 Humane Act, which also expedites court proceedings for unaccompanied minor children. The legislation, critics say, would actually lead to more deportations of children and families.