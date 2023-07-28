GOP lawmaker rebuked by congressional leaders for reportedly cursing at Senate pages

Senate leaders condemned Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., after he reportedly ordered a group of Senate pages late Wednesday to "get the f--- out" of the Capitol Rotunda.

"I understand that late last night, a member of the House majority thought it appropriate to curse at some of these young people — these teenagers — in the Rotunda," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in remarks Thursday on the Senate floor.

"I was shocked when I heard about it, and I am further shocked at his refusal to apologize to these young people," Schumer said, later telling reporters that Van Orden's reported conduct was "utterly despicable."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., echoed Schumer after he spoke.

"I want to associate myself with the remarks of the majority leader," McConnell said on the Senate floor. "Everybody on this side of the aisle feels the exact same way."

The incident reportedly occurred when Van Orden, who was giving a tour to a large group of visitors, spotted a group of Senate pages — high school students who assist the Senate with administrative tasks, such as delivering correspondence and legislative materials — lying on the floor of the Capital Rotunda at around midnight, according to Punchbowl News, which first reported the incident.

Van Orden, a retired Navy SEAL, apparently viewed the behavior as disrespectful and began to yell at the pages, according to a transcript written by a Senate page that was obtained by The Hill.

"Wake the f‑‑‑ up you little s‑‑‑‑. … What the f‑‑‑ are you all doing? Get the f‑‑‑ out of here. You are defiling the space you [pieces of s‑‑‑]," he said, according to the page's transcript.

"I don’t give a f‑‑‑ who you are, get out," Van Orden said after one identified themself as a Senate page, according to the transcript.

NBC News has not independently verified the outlets' reporting. Van Orden's office did not respond to NBC News’ request for comment.

The congressman has not disputed the account. In a statement to several news outlets, he accused the pages of treating the Capitol Rotunda "like a frat house common room."

“The Capitol Rotunda served as a field hospital where countless Union soldiers died fighting to free men in the Civil War," Van Orden said in the statement. "I have long said our nation’s Capitol is a symbol of the sacrifice our servicemen and women have made for this country and should never be treated like a frat house common room. Threatening a congressman with bad press to excuse poor behavior is a reminder of everything that’s wrong with Washington. Luckily, bad press has never bothered me and if it’s the price I pay to stand up for what’s right, then so be it.”

A spokesperson for Van Orden tweeted Thursday that the congressman “regularly hosts beer and cheese tours with constituents” after a Punchbowl News reporter posted a photo that he said was from the night of the incident that showed several bottles and a full recycling bin inside the lawmaker's office.

"The congressman hosted roughly 50 constituents and visitors yesterday before a private tour of the Capitol," spokesperson Anna Kelly said.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, poked fun at the incident Friday afternoon, tweeting a photo of himself lying on the floor under the Capitol dome.

On Friday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told reporters that he spoke with Schumer about the alleged incident, and added that the pages "have some ritual of laying down" in the Capitol Rotunda. McCarthy also said he planned to address the incident with Van Orden.

"I’ll call him today. I don’t know the situation. I saw what was reported," McCarthy said.