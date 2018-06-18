GOP lawmakers blast Trump family separation policy, call for its reversal

The drafts of both bills, which have not yet been filed, will "ensur[e] accompanied alien minors apprehended at the border can remain with their parent or legal guardian while in DHS custody," said the source, who added that drafters are also working to include a provision that deals with DOJ custody as well.

Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said on WISN radio Monday morning that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has led him to believe that the upper chamber could pass the compromise bill if it passes the House.

But experts told NBC last week that the compromise bill would not end family separation.

In the meantime, several Hill Republicans were harshly critical of the policy, urging congressional action to end it. “It is time for this ugly and inhumane practice to end. Now,” said Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich., in a statement. “It’s never acceptable to use kids as bargaining chips in political process. For some time, I’ve said that separating young, innocent children from their parents is the wrong approach. The right approach is legislation to address the root issues.”

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., tweeted Monday that Congress should change the law so that families can be kept together at detention facilities.

“Currently govt must either release parents & continue incentive for illegal entry with children or seperate [sic] families by detaining parents. Neither is good. Lets change the law to allow families to be held together at family facilities & shorten detention with expedited hearings,” he tweeted.

And even though the administration has said the family separation policy should be addressed through comprehensive immigration legislation that includes funding for security measures, other Republicans offered standalone proposals to address the issue.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., a frequent critic of Trump, said that he’s working on a possible legislative solution with Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., but suggested that the president has the power to end the policy unilaterally since his administration instituted it in the first place.

“The president should immediately end this family separation policy," Sasse said. "And he should announce to the Congress the narrowest possible way problems like the FIores consent decree and related decisions (which bias policy toward release into the U.S. within three weeks after capture) can be resolved."

And with a blistering statement Monday evening lashing out at the Trump administration, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, pledged to introduce his own plan.

“All Americans are rightly horrified by the images we are seeing on the news, children in tears pulled away from their mothers and fathers. This must stop. Now. We can end this crisis by passing the legislation I am introducing this week,” Cruz said.

Cruz said he would be introducing the Protect Kids and Parents Act, emergency legislation that would authorize new temporary shelters with accommodations to keep families together.

“While these cases are pending, families should stay together. Children belong with their mothers and fathers. Once their cases have been adjudicated — under my legislation, in no longer than 14 days — those who meet the legal standard should be granted asylum and those who don’t should be immediately returned to their home country,” he said.