WASHINGTON — Republicans' efforts to avoid a government shutdown were met with stiff resistance and a self-inflicted speed bump Thursday with time running out before Friday's midnight deadline to keep the lights on.

The House is slated to vote on a short-term spending bill later today, though the outcome is still uncertain. In the Senate, a senior Democratic aide tells NBC News that they have the votes to block it.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sent an email to his 50 Republican members blaming Democrats for being “irresponsible” in their threats to vote against the stopgap bill and urging his colleagues to not join them.

“This is an irresponsible position to take as everything from pay for our military to processing social security checks will be affected. I hope not a single Republican is inclined to join them,” McConnell wrote. “ I know we are all frustrated by the pace of negotiations on spending, but joining Democrats to shut down the government plays right into the Democrats hand. We are strongest when we stick together — that will produce the best spending deal and the best DACA deal — one that has a chance of being enacted into law.”

The email comes as at least six Republicans said they won’t support the temporary spending measure, threatening to derail it in the Senate.

This would be the fourth short-term spending bill since the fiscal year began in October, and some Republicans are pushing for longer-term planning.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is one of those senators who said he’s oppose the spending measure.

“I think we’re not going to get a (continuing resolution) through the Congress until we have a pathway forward to increase defense spending, deal with immigration, CHIP and everything else.”

CHIP is the health insurance program for low-income children that is extended for six years in this proposed spending measure.

Meanwhile, House Republicans have tried to keep their troops in line for an expected vote later Thursday.

Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump caused confusion over the bill when he tweeted that the CHIP extension should not be included in a short-term measure, throwing the whole effort into doubt. The White House later clarified the president's comments, saying that he supports the continuing resolution being proposed in the House.

The most conservative in the party, some of whom never support spending bills, are also frustrated with the lack of long-term plan to get the Congress out of short-term spending bills.

“The American people are fed up with just one short-term answer after another. I'm fed up with it,” Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., head of the House Freedom Caucus, said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “It is critically important that we make some decisions and start running the government like you would your household or a business. Long-term planning makes for good solutions.”

But House Speaker Paul Ryan remains confident that his conference will deliver enough votes in the House.

“I have confidence we'll pass this because I think members understand why on earth would we want to have a shutdown, hurt the military and then the sequester on the military starts kicking in in due time. That is not in anyone's interest,” Ryan said.

Many Democrats have said they want a deal on the fate of undocumented immigrants whose DACA status is due to expire in March before they support another spending bill. Leaders of both parties in the House and the Senate continue to meet to discuss a path forward on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program, but a deal by Friday seems unlikely.

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., proposed passing an even shorter stop-gap measure, perhaps just one week, and keep the Senate in session until they reach a deal on DACA and how to move forward on spending.

While rank-and-file members indicated it’s an idea they’d support, McConnell has given no indication he’d entertain the idea.