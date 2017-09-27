GOP Plan Cuts Corporate, Individual Taxes and Repeals the Estate Tax

WASHINGTON — A plan to be released Wednesday by the White House and House Republicans would provide large tax cuts to both corporations and individuals as part of their overall tax reform plan. The long-anticipated plan still has a long ways to go before it becomes legislative tax that can be voted on but Republicans outlined their objectives in a nine page document obtained by NBC News they will preview further later today.

The plan includes long-held Republican goals of reducing the corporate tax rate and repealing the estate tax. It also aims to simplify the tax code for individual filers by limiting the amount of deductions and doubling the standard deduction to $12,000 for individuals and $24,00 for those filing jointly. It also reduces the number of tax brackets from seven to three with the highest being 35 percent and the lowest being 12 percent. It will also increase the child tax credit to an unspecified amount over the current $1,000. does, however, preserve the mortgage interest deduction and the charitable deduction, two of the most popular deductions that more often benefit wealthier Americans.

It reduces the corporate tax rate to 20 percent and the small business rate to 25 percent and transitions the global corporate tax to a territorial tax.