GOP Rep. Charlie Dent to speed up Hill exit, leave Congress next month

WASHINGTON — Rep. Charlie Dent announced Tuesday that he plans to resign from Congress next month instead of retiring at the end of the current session as he had originally announced.

"After discussions with my family and careful reflection, I have decided to leave Congress in the coming weeks," Dent, a Pennsylvania Republican, said in a statement. His office said he will step down in May.

Dent had said in September that he would retire from Congress at the end of 2018.