Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

GOP Rep. Charlie Dent to speed up Hill exit, leave Congress next month

Dent, who had announced last fall he would retire at the end of the current House session, is one of a growing number of Hill Republicans headed for the exit.

by Rebecca Shabad /  / Updated 

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — Rep. Charlie Dent announced Tuesday that he plans to resign from Congress next month instead of retiring at the end of the current session as he had originally announced.

"After discussions with my family and careful reflection, I have decided to leave Congress in the coming weeks," Dent, a Pennsylvania Republican, said in a statement. His office said he will step down in May.

Dent had said in September that he would retire from Congress at the end of 2018.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Republican Rep. Charlie Dent says he'll resign in May

02:55

Dent did not offer a specific reason for his early departure, though he has often been critical of his party's positions and tactics, especially those members of the conservative Freedom Caucus.

Asked last week if GOP incumbents were feeling the effects of a taxing midterms environment, said, "I think there's a lot of weariness and a lot of exhaustion, frankly. This is going to be a challenging year."

His announcement Tuesday comes nearly a week after Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., announced that he would not seek re-election in November, as a growing number of House Republicans opt out.

On Friday, Dent introduced a bill with Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., to protect special counsels amid the possibility that President Donald Trump could take steps to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading the Russia investigation.

Dent has served in Congress since 2005 and chaired the House Ethics Committee from 2015 to 2017.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
  • Contributors
  • Kasie Hunt
MORE FROM news

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend nbcnews.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.