GOP Rep. Don Young of Alaska, longest-serving member of Congress, dies at 88

GOP Rep. Don Young, the longest-serving member of Congress, died Friday at age 88 while traveling home to Alaska, his office said in a statement.

Young, who was first elected to Congress in 1973, was also the longest-serving Republican lawmaker in congressional history.

“It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young (R-AK), the Dean of the House and revered champion for Alaska, passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people that he loved. His beloved wife Anne was by his side,” his office said.

Young's death comes as he was preparing a re-election campaign for a 26th term in Congress. He was a senior Republican on both the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the House Natural Resources Committee.

“His fiercely independent voice for Alaska and one of a kind wit and character will be missed,” Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota wrote on Twitter. “Rest in peace, Don.”