GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene faces backlash over incendiary social media posts

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is facing backlash after a CNN review of Greene's Facebook page showed she had in recent years liked posts calling for violence against prominent Democrats while also promoting extremist conspiracy theories.

As CNN reported, Greene, who has repeatedly come under fire for past support of the QAnon conspiracy, liked comments that said "a bullet to the head would be quicker" than removing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and that "through removal or death, doesn't matter, as long as [Pelosi] goes. Greene also responded to a user who suggested former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton be hanged by saying "Stage is being set. Players are being put in place. We must be patient. This must be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them off."

Then, in a speech she posted on Facebook live, Greene said Pelosi was "guilty of treason" and that treason is "a crime punishable by death."

The posts were dated 2018 and 2019, before Greene's run for office.

These weren't the only posts that have recently landed Greene in hot water. On Wednesday, a video Greene had posted to YouTube this month featuring her berating the gun control activist and Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg circulated online.

In the video, Greene follows and films Hogg in Washington, D.C., near the Capitol, calling him a "coward" for refusing to debate her on gun policies. It's not clear when the video was first shot, but Greene has repeatedly questioned the legitimacy of mass shootings. In one such video, she suggested the 2017 Las Vegas shooting may have been staged by gun control activists.

Meanwhile, in another Facebook post, Greene promoted a conspiracy theory about Clinton, a top aide and child murder and mutilation.

Greene has only served in Congress for a few weeks but has already faced calls from colleagues to resign over spreading false information about the election in the run-up to the Capitol riot earlier this month. Greene denounced the violence but blamed the left and the media.

Greene's office did not provide comment to NBC News but, in a Tuesday tweet ahead of the CNN story, Greene called the report "a hit piece on me focused on my time before running for political office."

"Over the years, I've had teams of people manage my pages," she said. "Many posts have been liked. Many posts have been shared. Some did not represent my views."

She added that reporters were "taking old Facebook posts from random users to try and cancel me and silence my voice."

Greene did not address whether the specific posts in question, all of which were less than five years old, were reflective of her views. Some of the content has since been deleted.

A handful of leaders and lawmakers took to condemning Greene following the report.

"She is not a Republican," Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., tweeted. "There are many who claim the title of Republican and have nothing in common with our core values."

"This woman should be on a watch list," Clinton tweeted. "Not in Congress."

Rep. Jim McGovern, R-Mass., wrote: "And they wonder why we don’t want members carrying guns onto the House Floor."

Republican leadership has also taken note. Mark Bednar, a spokesman for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told Axios McCarthy finds the remarks "deeply disturbing" and "plans to have a conversation" with Greene about them.

McCarthy's office did not respond to requests for comment from NBC News

Republican leaders condemned Greene's past remarks when she was a candidate before embracing her after her primary win. Now, some are suggesting McCarthy should strip Greene of her committee assignments, as he did for former Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, in 2019 after comments King made about white supremacy.

"Leader McCarthy should come down on Taylor Greene like a ton of bricks," Rick Tyler, an MSNBC political analyst and former communications director for Sen. Ted Cruz's 2016 presidential campaign, told NBC News, suggesting she should receive similar treatment as King "until she puts out a statement denouncing her reckless support of violence and apologies to her colleagues for behavior unbecoming of a member."

"From a political perspective, the longer it is before she and other Republican members like her are reined, the more political damage they are going to cause for the party," he continued.

Greene was recently tapped to join the House Committee on Education and Labor.

On Wednesday, Greene continued her use of inflammatory rhetoric toward her political opponents.

After Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., said her comments were "dangerous and unacceptable for a member of Congress" and that "this extreme and violent rhetoric only fans the flames of division, and we've just seen how deadly those flames can be," Greene called the pastor a "heretic" for his liberal positions on abortion and LGBT rights.