Feb. 28, 2019, 5:09 AM GMT By Dennis Romero

Rep. Matt Gaetz on Wednesday said he had "personally apologized" to Michael Cohen after earlier in the week suggesting that the president's former attorney was engaged in extramarital affairs.

"I’ve personally apologized to @MichaelCohen212 4 referencing his private family in the public square," the Florida Republican said by Twitter. "Regardless of disagreements, family members should be off-limits from attacks ..."

Gaetz posted what appeared to be a threat to reveal unsavory allegations ahead of Cohen's public testimony Wednesday before the House Oversight Committee.

"Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she'll remain faithful when you're in prison. She's about to learn a lot ... ." Gaetz wrote Tuesday on Twitter.

The congressman has since deleted the original tweet. He also told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi by Twitter that "it was NOT my intent to threaten."

That mea cupla didn't seem to sway the Florida Bar, which NBC News has confirmed is investigating Gaetz for possibly violating its rules of professionalism. The inquiry was first reported by the Daily Beast.

Gaetz initially defended his original tweet to Cohen, who suggested in testimony Wednesday that President Donald Trump committed a litany of crimes while the two worked together, by saying he didn’t think his statement was threatening.