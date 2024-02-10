GOP Rep. Mike Gallagher won’t run for re-election

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Wisconsin GOP Rep. Mike Gallagher, who made news earlier this week with his vote against impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, announced on Saturday that he won’t run for re-election this year.

“The Framers intended citizens to serve in Congress for a season and then return to their private lives. Electoral politics was never supposed to be a career and, trust me, Congress is no place to grow old. And so, with a heavy heart, I have decided not to run for re-election,” Gallagher said in his statement.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, which was one of the first outlets to report the news of Gallagher’s retirement from the House alongside The Wall Street Journal, reported Saturday that the congressman “said his future work will be in-line with his national security goals and focus on defense policy.”

Gallagher on Tuesday was one of three House Republicans who voted against impeaching Mayorkas, whom Republicans have accused of violating his oath of office. Gallagher was among several Republicans who expressed skepticism about impeaching Mayorkas ahead of the failed vote, saying during a closed-door meeting Tuesday morning that impeaching Mayorkas would “open Pandora’s box,” lawmakers leaving the room told reporters.

The congressman has represented Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District since 2017 and currently chairs the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party.

He joins more than a dozen House Republicans who won’t seek re-election in 2024, according to the House Press Gallery.

Earlier this week, Washington GOP Rep. Cathy McMorris-Rodgers, who chairs the House Energy and Commerce Committee, also announced that she wouldn’t seek re-election this fall.

Last year, national Republicans hoped to recruit Gallagher to run for Senate against Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat who is seeking a third term this year, but Gallagher declined to run for the seat.

Major potential candidates such as businessmen Eric Hovde and Scott Mayer have been floated as challengers, but they have not yet declared their intentions to run.

National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Steve Daines told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in December that he expects Hovde, who ran for Senate in 2012, to run.

Wisconsin is among the strongest pickup opportunities for Republicans this cycle, but defeating Baldwin is likely to remain a battle. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race as “Lean Democratic.”