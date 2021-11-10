GOP Rep. Upton releases death threat voicemail over infrastructure bill support

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Fred Upton, of Michigan, received an profanity-laced voicemail threatening his life and that of his family and staff, criticizing his support for the bipartisan infrastructure bill last week.

In the voicemail, obtained by NBC News from his office, a caller told Upton, "I hope you die. I hope everybody in your f------ family dies," while labeling him a "traitor."

Last week, Upton was one of 13 House Republican members who voted with most Democrats for the $555 billion infrastructure bill. It was also reported that GOP leaders are bracing for calls for the 13 to be stripped of committee assignments for stepping off the party line.

The voicemail is filled with profanities and ends with hoping that his staff dies.

The Detroit News, who first published the voicemail, reported Upton has received numerous death threats since his vote, which was confirmed by his office. Upton told the newspaper the calls started after his Republican colleague, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, of Georgia, publicly posted the names and phone numbers of Upton and a dozen other GOP House members who voted in support of the bill, calling them "traitors."

The caller equates Upton's vote with voting for President Joe Biden, who he also insults.

"It’s tragic, especially if it leads to violence. This is not what our kids and families ought to be seeing," Upton told The Detroit News. "It’s just a polarized, toxic environment. Worse than I’ve ever seen before."