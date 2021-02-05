GOP Reps. Gohmert and Clyde fined $5K for bypassing House metal detectors

GOP Reps. Louie Gohmert and Andrew Clyde were fined $5,000 for bypassing newly-installed metal detectors as they entered the House floor, a senior Democratic aide told NBC News on Friday.

The lawmakers are the first members of Congress that have been fined for not following the added security measures put in place by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., following the violent Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, which led to fives deaths during the attack and in the immediate aftermath.

Representatives for Gohmert, of Texas, and Clyde, of Georgia, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gohmert was one of the members seen bypassing the detectors when they were first put in place last month.

Earlier this week, the House voted on a rules change mandating fines for members if they refuse to follow the new security screening protocols. The first offense is a $5,000 fine and the second is $10,000. The fines are deducted directly from their salaries by the Chief Administrative Officer.

The new security measures have created tension between some members and Capitol police officers. Several Republican members of Congress have complained in recent weeks about going through the metal detectors to enter the House floor. Many were also seen not complying with police at checkpoints and bypass the metal detectors.