GOP Reps. Mace, Greene spar over Rep. Boebert's Islamophobic comments

WASHINGTON — Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Nancy Mace of South Carolina threw jabs at each other on Tuesday after Mace condemned Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado for making anti-Muslim comments about a Democratic member.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, Greene called Mace "the trash of the GOP Conference."

"Mace you can back up off of @laurenboebert or just go hang with your real gal pals, the Jihad Squad," said Greene in the same tweet, following an interview Mace did on Sunday where she criticized Boebert for suggesting that fellow Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. — who is Muslim and wears a hijab — was mistaken for a terrorist in an elevator both were riding in the U.S. Capitol.

"I have time after time condemned my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for racist tropes and remarks that I find disgusting and this is no different than any others," said Mace on CNN.

Mace responded to Greene's tweet with a profane series of emojis to call her crazy without actually using the words.

In another tweet, Mace said, "What I’m not is a religious bigot (or racist). You might want to try that over there in your little “league"."

This is what 🦇 💩 🤡 looks like. https://t.co/nIbqjiJaFH — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) November 30, 2021

Boebert, who is known for incendiary rhetoric, recounted the elevator scene in a video in which she appeared to be addressing a group of supporters, referring to Omar as a member of the "jihad squad." Omar said such a moment never occurred.

Boebert later apologized "to anyone in the Muslim community I offended" and said she reached out to Omar's office to speak with her directly. However, when the two later spoke on the phone, Boebert refused to publicly apologize and Omar abruptly ended the call.

"There is only so much grace we can extend to others as humans before we must learn to cut our loses or hang up on someone in this case," she said in a tweet.