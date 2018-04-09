GOP senator wants Trump to explain 'endgame' on tariffs

One month ago, Trump announced a move to impose tariffs of 25 percent on foreign steel and 10 percent on foreign aluminum, but left the room for some countries to be spared. China announced $50 billion in tariffs on American exports this week, while Trump said he’s weighing an additional $100 billion in tariffs on China.

Rounds wanted to ensure that U.S. neighbors are left out of any possible impending trade tiffs.

“Let's quit fighting with Mexico and Canada,” he added. “They are our allies.”

The senator also brought up the Trans Pacific Partnership trade agreement that Trump withdrew from last year.

“We had 11 other countries in the Pacific Rim area or right around China, who'd rather do business with us than with China. We stopped that negotiation a year ago,” he noted. “I recognize that the president thinks we can get a better deal if we do them individually. But it's been a year. We don't have any of them done. So number one, let's get those done.”

Also on Sunday’s “Meet The Press,” Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro claimed that the administration’s actions on tariffs are “both” a serious policy move as well as a negotiating tactic.