GOP senators challenge funding for global warming education program

Ben Strauss, CEO of Climate Central, rejected the contention that his organization engaged in politics. The NSF grants “support informal public science education concerning well-established science,” Strauss said via email. “Climate Central is not an advocacy organization, and the scientific consensus on climate change is not a political viewpoint.” He added that it was well known the science foundation supports science education.

Climate Matters holds workshops and webinars for TV climate reporters and posts weekly updates on its website about how changes in the earth’s climate could be impacting the weather, farming, human health and other variables. This week, the program was expanded to bring global warming lessons to other journalists, including newspaper and radio reporters.

The program, based at Climate Central’s offices in Princeton, N.J., is supported by academics at George Mason University's Center for Climate Change Communication and by research from NASA and the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), two other federal agencies. The senators did not address the NASA and NOAA roles in the climate change program.

The complaint from the senators cited a six-year-old opinion column in the Washington Post, which accused Climate Central of being an “advocacy group” rather than a research and educational endeavor. Strauss countered that the column had been “soundly refuted” at the time by the climate group’s then-CEO.

The senators, from left: Cruz, Paul, Lankford, and Inhofe, say the program to increase climate reporting by meteorologists is beyond NSF's scope of "basic research." AP/Reuters/CQ Roll Call

The senators saw evidence of ill intent, though, in the fact that Climate Matters targeted a group — meteorologists — who were found in an initial opinion poll to have mixed opinions about the reality of global warming.

“Having learned that meteorologists in general remained inconclusive regarding climate change, this coalition then returned to the NSF and secured an additional $2,998,178 to expand ‘the reach’ of a political advocacy group . . .,” the senators wrote in their letter. They said NSF’s oversight of the program was “egregious” because the agency “saw fit to fund this project designed to ‘recruit’ experts to a position they did not come to of their own accord as meteorologists.”

The weathercasters were used “to show them how an un-knowledgeable citizenry would be more easily convinced of the same belief,” the senators claimed.

The senators cited several other grants that they said also encouraged “individuals to adopt a particular politicized worldview.” One had to do with “political engagement” among engineers and another with the impacts of the media on political polarization.

They asked the inspector general to answer a series of eight questions, including weather any NSF grants constituted “engagement in political activity,” whether violations of the Hatch Act had occurred and what would be done in the future to assure “political research” is not funded by the science agency.

Weather forecasters interviewed by NBC News about the Media Matters program said they thought it was worthwhile because it presented unbiased and scientifically-sound information that helped them to better inform their viewers. “It’s just scientific fact. And the more it gets talked about, the more it’s normalized,” said Steve LaPointe, an upstate New York weathercaster who received support from Climate Matters.