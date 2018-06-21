GOP senators challenge funding for global warming education program

Breaking News Emails
Four Republican senators called Wednesday for an investigation of National Science Foundation grants, saying the federal agency had ventured beyond science and into political advocacy, particularly with its support of a program to encourage TV weathercasters to report on global warming.
The four senators called for a probe by the foundation’s inspector general, saying the $4 million program to increase climate reporting by meteorologists “is not science - it is propagandizing.”
The senators — Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Rand Paul, R-Ky., James Lankford, R-Okla., and Jim Inhofe, R-Okla. — said the program run by the nonprofit Climate Central epitomizes National Science Foundation (NSF) grants that stray beyond their appropriate scope of “basic research.”
The objections were offered in a letter to NSF inspector general Allison Lerner. It charged that the NSF had “issued several grants which seek to influence political and social debate rather than conduct scientific research.” That may have violated not only the agency’s mission but the Hatch Act, the federal law that prohibits federal employees from taking public political positions, the senators said.
Emails to the foundation and its inspector general seeking comment were not immediately returned late Wednesday.
The demand for an investigation comes the same day that NBC News reported how Climate Central had helped educate more than 500 weathercasters across the country on global warming and the impacts it is having on everything from temperatures, to the growth of poison ivy to the amount of pollen in the air. The organization’s six-year-old program with TV weather reporters is called “Climate Matters.”
Ben Strauss, CEO of Climate Central, rejected the contention that his organization engaged in politics. The NSF grants “support informal public science education concerning well-established science,” Strauss said via email. “Climate Central is not an advocacy organization, and the scientific consensus on climate change is not a political viewpoint.” He added that it was well known the science foundation supports science education.
Climate Matters holds workshops and webinars for TV climate reporters and posts weekly updates on its website about how changes in the earth’s climate could be impacting the weather, farming, human health and other variables. This week, the program was expanded to bring global warming lessons to other journalists, including newspaper and radio reporters.
The program, based at Climate Central’s offices in Princeton, N.J., is supported by academics at George Mason University's Center for Climate Change Communication and by research from NASA and the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), two other federal agencies. The senators did not address the NASA and NOAA roles in the climate change program.
The complaint from the senators cited a six-year-old opinion column in the Washington Post, which accused Climate Central of being an “advocacy group” rather than a research and educational endeavor. Strauss countered that the column had been “soundly refuted” at the time by the climate group’s then-CEO.
The senators saw evidence of ill intent, though, in the fact that Climate Matters targeted a group — meteorologists — who were found in an initial opinion poll to have mixed opinions about the reality of global warming.
“Having learned that meteorologists in general remained inconclusive regarding climate change, this coalition then returned to the NSF and secured an additional $2,998,178 to expand ‘the reach’ of a political advocacy group . . .,” the senators wrote in their letter. They said NSF’s oversight of the program was “egregious” because the agency “saw fit to fund this project designed to ‘recruit’ experts to a position they did not come to of their own accord as meteorologists.”
The weathercasters were used “to show them how an un-knowledgeable citizenry would be more easily convinced of the same belief,” the senators claimed.
The senators cited several other grants that they said also encouraged “individuals to adopt a particular politicized worldview.” One had to do with “political engagement” among engineers and another with the impacts of the media on political polarization.
They asked the inspector general to answer a series of eight questions, including weather any NSF grants constituted “engagement in political activity,” whether violations of the Hatch Act had occurred and what would be done in the future to assure “political research” is not funded by the science agency.
Weather forecasters interviewed by NBC News about the Media Matters program said they thought it was worthwhile because it presented unbiased and scientifically-sound information that helped them to better inform their viewers. “It’s just scientific fact. And the more it gets talked about, the more it’s normalized,” said Steve LaPointe, an upstate New York weathercaster who received support from Climate Matters.