GOP Unveils Massive Tax Cut Plan

WASHINGTON — House Republicans unveiled their long-awaited tax cut legislation on Thursday, kicking off a fight that many in the GOP believe they must win to preserve their congressional majorities in the midterm elections next year.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and GOP tax writers put forward a bill that would trim the number of tax brackets, while raising the standard deduction from $6,350 to $12,000 for individuals and from $12,700 to $24,000 for married couples, according to a GOP summary of the plan.

The plan, which is subject to change, would cut the corporate tax rate to 20 percent from 35 percent, while eliminating the estate tax after six years.

The bill also repeals the deduction for state and local income taxes while limiting the deduction for property taxes to $10,000, preserves pre-tax 401(k)s and IRAs, and expands the child tax credit from $1,000 to $1,600.

It allows homeowners to keep their mortgage interest deduction, but the caps the deduction for new mortgages of $500,000 or more.

Republican leaders beamed as they took turns praising the roughly 400-page bill in the gilded chambers of the Ways and Means Committee, which has responsibility over the tax code.

Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Tex., the committee’s chairman and the GOP’s point man on taxes, said the legislation has the full support of President Donald Trump, whom GOP lawmakers will visit at the White House for a celebratory photo op later in the day.

The Texas lawmaker added that passing a tax bill would be a way for Republicans to flout the Washington naysayers and prove to the American people that the GOP can deliver on its promises.

"None of them thought we would get this far on tax reform," he said of critics. "Now you are going to prove them wrong."

Ryan said the bill would save the typical family of four as much as $1,182 a year and make it possible for Americans to do their taxes on a form the size of a postcard.

"We're going to get this done because we told the American people we were," he said.

Under the new brackets, taxpayers who make less than $24,000 a year would pay no income tax, while those who make under $90,000 would may 12 percent, those under $260,000 would pay 25 percent, and those under $1 million would pay 35 percent. Income over $1 million would still be taxed at the current top rate of 39.6 percent.

Sticking points, however, emerged immediately in a bill whose release had been delayed as negotiators tried to hammer out details late into the night Wednesday. The proposed changes to the mortgage interest deduction, for instance, sent homebuilder stocks tumbling.

And it remains to be seen if the treatment of state and local taxes will appease Republican lawmakers from high-tax states like California, New York and New Jersey, several of whom held out support on a procedural vote last week.

Objections inside the party also led to a last-minute change on the corporate tax rate cut, making it permanent instead of temporary.

Reforming the tax code, where an interest group lurks behind every loophole, is always a challenge, explaining why it's been over 30 years since the last overhaul.

Republicans may be starting off on the their back foot, with a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll showing the plan already unpopular and limited time left on the calendar before their self-imposed end-of-the-year deadline.

Tens of millions of millions of dollars are likely to be spent by both sides in the tax fight, not to mention the swarm of lobbyists from industry groups expected to descend on Capitol Hill.

The conservative American Action Network has already said it will spend $50 million promoting the plan, while liberal groups like Priorities USA and the Not One Penny Coalition have pledged to spend real money on their own campaigns fighting it.

The outlines of the plan were met with quick reaction from both sides of the ideological divide.

Anti-tax activist Grover Norquist praised the bill as "long overdue" and "great news for taxpayers" while Democratic leaders suggested they have no interest in compromise.

"I’m not going to rest until this bill dies," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said at at a rally outside the Capitol Wednesday.