Government spending deal clears House ahead of Friday deadline

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday passed a $1.3 trillion government spending deal reached a day earlier, as the Friday night deadline approached.

House lawmakers approved the bill in a 256-167 vote, only hours after the legislation was formally released. The Senate could vote on the measure as early as Thursday, barring potential delays.

Last month, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., caused the government to shut down as he filibustered the short-term spending bill under consideration at the time. On Thursday morning, he tweeted a photo of himself holding up the bill, and said: “Well here it is, all 2,232 budget-busting pages. The House already started votes on it. The Senate is expected to soon. No one has read it. Congress is broken. …”

Republicans won’t be able to pass the measure without some Democratic votes in the Senate, where 60 votes are required to end debate and advance the bill. Republicans currently have 51 senators, while Democrats have 49.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan walks through Statuary Hall prior to gaveling open the House at Capitol on Thursday. Shawn Thew / EPA

The release of the measure on Wednesday came after a days-long impasse over issues involving border security, an infrastructure project and gun-related provisions.

The bill includes a compromise on one of the president's top priorities: a new border wall. Instead of allocating all of the wall funds Trump had sought, the measure was slated to provide roughly $1.6 billion for physical barriers and technology along the U.S.-Mexico border. The White House had been pushing for $25 billion over a three-year period. The $1.6 billion amount only included $641 million for 33 miles of new border fencing in the Rio Grande Valley, not a concrete wall.

This deal does not address the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program — as Democrats had pressed for — which the Trump administration had announced last September would end, tasking Congress with coming up with a legislative solution.

The measure provides a backdoor for construction to begin on the Gateway Project, a new rail tunnel connecting New York and New Jersey, by making some of the federal funding that supporters wanted available through money appropriated for Amtrak and other accounts. As much as $541 million in funding would be available for the project this year, a Democratic aide said, with an extra $2.9 billion in grants also being made available. Trump had quietly threatened to veto the bill if it contained funding for Gateway, but Republican lawmakers who represent districts in the region had lobbied him to support the effort.

In the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida last month, the omnibus also wraps in provisions to improve state compliance with the national background check system for firearm purchases as well as funding for school safety programs.

Among the items that were excluded from the bill are an extension of Obamacare cost-sharing payments, legislation regarding sexual harassment reporting on Capitol Hill and legislation to protect Robert Mueller's position as special counsel overseeing the federal investigation into allegations the Trump campaign might have colluded with Russians seeking to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.