Government spending deal clears House ahead of Friday deadline

Last month, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., caused the government to shut down as he filibustered the short-term spending bill under consideration at the time. On Thursday morning, he tweeted a photo of himself holding up the bill, and said: “Well here it is, all 2,232 budget-busting pages. The House already started votes on it. The Senate is expected to soon. No one has read it. Congress is broken. …”

Republicans won’t be able to pass the measure without some Democratic votes in the Senate, where 60 votes are required to end debate and advance the bill. Republicans currently have 51 senators, while Democrats have 49.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan walks through Statuary Hall prior to gaveling open the House at Capitol on Thursday. Shawn Thew / EPA

The release of the measure on Wednesday came after a days-long impasse over issues involving border security, an infrastructure project and gun-related provisions.

The bill includes a compromise on one of the president's top priorities: a new border wall. Instead of allocating all of the wall funds Trump had sought, the measure was slated to provide roughly $1.6 billion for physical barriers and technology along the U.S.-Mexico border. The White House had been pushing for $25 billion over a three-year period. The $1.6 billion amount only included $641 million for 33 miles of new border fencing in the Rio Grande Valley, not a concrete wall.

The bill would also bar federal funding to build a barrier or wall along the U.S.-Mexico border in the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge in Texas. NBC News correspondent Jacob Soboroff visited the refuge in January and reported that the Army Corps of Engineers had identified the area as being among the locations where it was the easiest to build the border wall. Sierra Club activist Jackelin Treviño told NBC that the Trump administration viewed the refuge as “low-hanging fruit” because the government already owns the land whereas 95 percent of the land in Texas is privately owned, Soboroff reported.