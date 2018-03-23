Senate passes $1.3 trillion government spending deal to avert shutdown

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

WASHINGTON — The Senate passed a $1.3 trillion government spending deal early Friday that would fund federal operations through Sept. 30 and avert what would have been the third government shutdown this year.

The early morning vote sent the measure to President Donald Trump for his signature after the House approved the bill earlier in a 256-167 vote, only hours after the legislation was formally released.

Trump, however, threatened just hours later to veto the freshly passed measure, because it didn't adequately fund his desired border wall or help recipients of the DACA program his administration left in limbo — prompting renewed concerns of yet another government shutdown.

"I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded," Trump tweeted Friday morning.

The tweet marked just the latest possibility of a government shutdown. Last month, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., caused the government to shut down as he filibustered the short-term spending bill under consideration at the time. On Thursday morning, he tweeted a photo of himself holding up the bill, and said: “Well here it is, all 2,232 budget-busting pages. The House already started votes on it. The Senate is expected to soon. No one has read it. Congress is broken. …"

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. Shawn Thew / EPA

Paul backed down from stalling the legislation late Thursday after intense discussions with Senate leaders, allowing the vote to proceed. The measure eventually passed 65-32.

The release of the measure on Wednesday came after a days-long impasse over issues involving border security, an infrastructure project and gun-related provisions.

The bill includes a compromise on one of Trump's top priorities: a new border wall. Instead of allocating all of the wall funds that Trump had sought, the measure is slated to provide roughly $1.6 billion for physical barriers and technology along the U.S.-Mexico border. The White House had been pushing for $25 billion over a three-year period. The $1.6 billion amount only included $641 million for 33 miles of new border fencing in the Rio Grande Valley, not a concrete wall.

The bill would also bar federal funding to build a barrier or wall along the U.S.-Mexico border in the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge in Texas. NBC News correspondent Jacob Soboroff visited the refuge in January and reported that the Army Corps of Engineers had identified the area as being among the locations where it was the easiest to build the border wall. Sierra Club activist Jackelin Treviño told NBC that the Trump administration viewed the refuge as “low-hanging fruit” because the government already owns the land whereas 95 percent of the land in Texas is privately owned, Soboroff reported.