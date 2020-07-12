Graham calls on Mueller to testify before Senate after Roger Stone op-ed

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Sunday he will grant a longtime Democratic request to have former special counsel Robert Mueller testify before the committee.

Graham's comments followed Mueller's Washington Post op-ed about President Donald Trump's commutation of Roger Stone's prison sentence.

"Apparently Mr. Mueller is willing - and also capable - of defending the Mueller investigation through an oped in the Washington Post," Graham tweeted. "Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee have previously requested Mr. Mueller appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify about his investigation. That request will be granted."

Senate Judiciary Democrats in 2019 called on Graham to request Mueller's testimony to discuss his report at the conclusion of the investigation into Russian electoral interference, but Graham had denied the request. Mueller would testify before the House Intelligence Committee later that year.

"I'm all good, I'm done with the Mueller report," the South Carolina Republican told CNN in April 2019. "We will have [Attorney General William] Barr come in and tell us about what he found. I made sure that Mueller was able to do his job without interference. The Mueller report is over for me. Done."

In his op-ed, Mueller wrote that he felt "compelled to respond both to broad claims that our investigation was illegitimate and our motives were improper, and to specific claims that Roger Stone was a victim of our office."

"The Russia investigation was of paramount importance," he added. "Stone was prosecuted and convicted because he committed federal crimes. He remains a convicted felon, and rightly so."

Trump commuted Stone's prison sentence Friday night — a decision that has sparked backlash from Democrats and a small number of Republicans.

"It shouldn't matter whether you're a Democrat or Republican," said House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who led the House's case against Trump during his impeachment trial earlier this year. "This should be offensive to you if you care about the rule of law and you care about justice."