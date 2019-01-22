Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Lauren Egan

WASHINGTON — Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., used a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event to once again refer to President Donald Trump as “the Grand Wizard of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.”

“We have a hater in the White House. Birther-in-chief,” said Jeffries, chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, as he addressed the National Action Network in New York.

“The Grand Wizard of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue,” Jeffries added, employing a nickname he has directed at the president several times over the past year. “One of the things that we’ve learned, is that while Jim Crow may be dead he’s still got some nieces and nephews that are alive and well.”

Jeffries wasn't the only liberal politician to attack the president's racial record on the holiday.

“It gives me no pleasure to tell you that we now have a President of the United States who is a racist,” Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., a potential 2020 candidate, said at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in South Carolina.

Republican National Committee Chair, Ronna McDaniel responded to Sanders' speech on Twitter, calling his comments “disgusting and wrong.”

“@realDonaldTrump has brought African American and Hispanic unemployment to record lows, passed historic criminal justice reform. Even worse that Bernie is using MLK Day to make an incendiary comment like that,” McDaniel wrote.