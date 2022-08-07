‘Handmaid’s Tale was not supposed to be a roadmap’: GOP lawmaker warns party on abortion

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina said Sunday that abortion could hinder her party's chances in the midterm elections if they continue pushing harsh policies, such as a ban without exceptions for rape.

“I do think that it will be an issue in November if we’re not moderating ourselves — that we’re including exceptions for women who have been raped, for girls who are victims of incest, and certainly in every instance where the life of the mother is at stake,” Mace said in an interview on NBC News' "Meet the Press."

“The Handmaid’s Tale was not supposed to be a roadmap, right?" she added, referencing Margaret Atwood's 1985 dystopian novel in which women are forced to give birth. "This is a place where we can be in the center, we can protect life, and we can protect where people are on both sides of the aisle."

Following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a federal judge allowed South Carolina's 6-week abortion ban to go into effect. Legislators in the state have held hearings recently to consider further restrictions, including a bill that would ban abortion in all instances except to save the life of the mother and criminalize the act of helping someone obtain an abortion.

Mace, who described herself as "staunchly pro-life," said those measures are out of step with voters in her state. She also urged state legislators to moderate their approach by considering gestational limits of 15 to 20 weeks.

“The vast majority of people here are okay with some guardrails, but they don’t want the extremity of either side,” Mace said.

A national NBC News poll, conducted in May after the leak of a draft majority opinion indicated that Supreme Court would strike down Roe, found that support for abortion rights has reached a record high. In that survey, a combined 60% of Americans said abortion should be either always legal (37%) or legal most of the time (23%), and a combined 37% said abortion should be illegal, either with exceptions (32%) or without exceptions (5%).

As she criticized a law in her state that requires rape survivors to report their assaults to law enforcement to qualify for an abortion exception, Mace, who has spoken openly about having been raped at 16, said “it took me a week to tell my mother ... I can’t tell you how traumatic that event was in my life."

Mace was one of eight House Republicans who voted with all 220 Democrats on a bill that would codify the right to contraception nationwide.