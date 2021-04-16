Hard-right Republicans forming new caucus to protect 'Anglo-Saxon political traditions'

WASHINGTON — A group of ultra-conservative House Republicans, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, are discussing launching an "America First Caucus" that would protect "Anglo-Saxon political traditions."

Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, told reporters on Friday that he's "looking at" joining.

"There is an America First Caucus," he said, confirming that Greene is involved.

The formation of a caucus could be another sign of an emboldened faction of House Republicans who are known for nativist ideas and have been criticized by Democrats as racist.

A seven-page organizing document that includes the group's name and a logo, first reported by Punchbowl News, says: "America is a nation with a border, and a culture, strengthened by a common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions."

It adds that "societal trust and political unity are threatened when foreign citizens are imported en-masse into a country, particularly without institutional support for assimilation and an expansive welfare state to bail them out should they fail to contribute positively to the country."

The document also backs infrastructure projects — a topic currently being debated in Congress — as long as they befit "the progeny of European architecture, whereby public infrastructure must be utilitarian as well as stunningly, classically beautiful, befitting a world power and source of freedom."

Greene spokesman Nick Dyer confirmed that a platform is being written but complained about "dirty backstabbing swamp creatures" who leaked the document, and did not confirm or deny its authenticity.

"Be on the look out for the release of the America First Caucus platform when it’s announced to the public very soon," Dyer said.

Gohmert said the group will focus on issues, "that will sustain us for the future," but added that he hadn't seen the platform language about Anglo-Saxon traditions.

"It's not supposed to be about race at all. We're stronger as diversified. But there are some things that help make us strong. Slavery nearly destroyed us," he said.

He compared it to putting on one's mask on an airplane before helping others: "If we let our country go without taking care of America and making sure we're viable for the future, then we're not going to be in a position to help the other countries."

The term "America First" was used as a campaign slogan by former President Donald Trump, but received criticism because it was also used during World War II by those who opposed intervention in Europe to help stop German advances, even amid reports that Nazis were committing genocide against Jewish people.

Greene has advocated for extreme positions and dangerous conspiracy theories, including the QAnon conspiracy movement. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has condemned her for spreading "loony lies" and the Democratic-controlled House removed her from committees in February.

Punchbowl News reported that Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., is also involved with the group. His office didn't return a request for comment.

Rep. Barry Moore, R-Ala., was reported as a potential recruit.

His office said Moore "will not agree to join any caucus until he’s had an opportunity to research their platform, which he has not had the chance to do so with the America First Caucus and therefore has not joined."

The development received immediate pushback on Friday, including from Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., who encouraged people to ignore the caucus at risk of amplifying their message.